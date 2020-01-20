Dumas hopes to revise the HGTV television series

Makeover shows are nothing new. There are makeover shows for everything from pets to homes.

This includes entire cities.

Dumas hopes for the HGTV show “Hometown Makeover”. It is a show that rejuvenates small towns across the country.

According to a post on the Dumas Downtown Association Facebook page:

We are looking for videos, pictures, stories etc. of Dumas and his story. The Dumas Downtown Association, the Moore County Chamber of Commerce and BlueCloud TV are working with the community to submit a video for the hometown takeover to HGTV. We need your help by collecting images from Dumas’s story, videos that show the community spirit, and a story about what makes Dumas a special place to live!

You need your help to achieve this. Any stories, videos, and photos you may have could help Dumas gain the edge to get her makeover. You can see the whole post below.

It would be really cool to let the show go around and have a city in your hand. It would also be cool to hear from us how the whole process works.