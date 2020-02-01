Dukes pounce on Cougars | Quinte News

Wellington – Make two wins in the same number of nights for the Wellington Dukes.

On home ice the dukes achieved a decisive 6-2 victory on Friday night against their division rival, the Cobourg Cougars.

Ben Evans made his presence felt early in his return to the line-up after a suspension of four games with a power-play marker in the first period.

Then, after the Cougars tied it up minutes later, Quinn Hanna sees the pulse of the eye shot from the blue line with Justin Paul’s balls.

At the start of the second period Cobourg tied the game in favor of the man, then they were all dukes.

Evans scored his second of the night on a sweet dish from Ben Addison. Just 30 seconds later Addison found the back of the net.

In the third, Brett Humberstone scored on a one-timer from Brodie McDougall to make it 5-2. McDougall succeeded the assist by adding his own marker late in the third of Addison to close the game.

Addison picked up a goal and three assists in the night. Evans had two goals, including the winner, and an assist, while McDougall scored a goal and an assist.

In between the pipes, Matt Dunsmoor made 23 saves on 25 shots for his 18th victory of the season.

The dukes are eliminated on Saturday, but come back into action in the Duke Dome against the Lindsay Muskies on Sunday afternoon.

With the Golden Hawks victory on the Fury Friday night, the dukes are three points behind Trenton in the rankings of the East Division with three games in hand.

.