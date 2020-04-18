Duggar fans believe Jinger is pregnant with a second child after starring in a suspicious new photo – The Scottish Sun

DUGGAR fans have speculated that Jinger Vuolo might be pregnant with his second child after the reality star posted a new picture.

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughters remained locked in Los Angeles, she posted a picture of herself and her husband Jeremy walking in the rain.

Jinger and Jeremy remain locked in Los Angeles Credit: Instagram

Wearing a khaki raincoat zipper away, he jerked the photo: “Is there anyone else who likes to walk in the rain? There’s something about it that really calms me down.

“Of course, it’s always better when you share the path with someone you care for your heart.”

But the angle of the picture makes some nosy intruders ask if he expects his second child.

“Are you coincidentally pregnant?” asked a fan, who caused a series of comments back and forth with fans, some of whom were also curious and others felt it was inappropriate.

“I want to know the same thing,” answered one fan, adding: “I’m sure they understand that we come from a place of love and excitement as their fans.”

However, others feel wrong to ask a woman if she is pregnant, because comments can cause heartache and upset.

Speculation emerged a few weeks after the 26-year-old woman also sparked rumors of pregnancy after adding then removing the hashtag “#healthyfitpregnancy” to a post.

In December 2019, a fan asked if they expected again after Jeremy shared their family photos.

He previously suggested a new pregnancy on a recent Instagram postCredit: See Caption

He shares then removes this hashtagCredit: See Caption

This couple is the parents of one daughter. Credit: See Caption

They welcomed Felicity a year after getting married. Credits: Instagram

Jeremy sarcastically replied: “I didn’t, but now I know I have to stop Christmas cookies.”

The Counting On Jinger star has defied his parents’ expectations and strict dress code in the past few weeks, went to the salon to get his ears pierced a second time.

Jinger, whose family lives in Arkansas, moved to Los Angeles with her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 32, after they spent two years living in Laredo, Texas.

The couple moved out during the summer of 2019 so that Jeremy could get an advanced master’s degree at the seminary school in Panorama City, California.

Since living in California, he has debuted brown skin and short blond hair Credit: Instagram

12

Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, 53, employed a “friend system” to care for her 19 children. Credits: Instagram

Since living in California, he has debuted tanned skin and short blonde hair, and has also traded long skirts and skirts for torn jeans, jean shorts and short dresses.

Jinger has also violated her family values ​​by hiring caregivers for her daughter.

Jinger’s mother, Michelle Duggar, 53, employed a “friend system” to care for her 19 children, which she shared with her husband Jim Bob, 54.

Jinger, however, had always been a family rebel, when he revealed to 19 Children and Counting when he was young that he wanted to live in a big city.

The couple employs nannyCredit: Getty Images – Getty

But he is not the only subling rebellion, like Jill’s sister, 28, poking his nose and cutting his hair short.

Jill’s revolt came when her husband Derick Dillard had a dispute with his father.

Derick accused Jim Bob of not paying adult children for their appearance on Counting On.

Jinger Duggar revealed his favorite Netflix show to watch during quarantine

