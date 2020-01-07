Due to a supply shortage, house prices in Ottawa will increase by nine percent in 2019

Loading...

The Ottawa housing market appears to be trapped in a difficult cycle.

According to the data published by the Ottawa Real Estate Board on Monday, fewer than 1,800 homes and apartment buildings were for sale at the end of December. While this suggests reasonable options for buyers, the combined listings represent less than half of one percent of the city’s 400,000 homes. That is a tight market.

Worse still, as far as potential buyers are concerned, the number of boards with homes for sale fell by nearly 27 percent year on year to 1,525 while condominiums available for resale were almost impossible to find. Only 267 were listed in December, an astounding 57 percent from a year earlier.

The resale market does not include new housing, which has eased pressure on prices, but only slightly.

The average selling price last year for townhouses was $ 486,600, an increase of approximately nine percent compared to 2018, while apartment buildings were sold for $ 304,200 in 2019, an increase of 9.3 percent over the previous year.

Incoming real estate director Deborah Burgoyne believes that upward pressure on prices will continue to exist. “These supply problems will certainly continue until 2020,” she says. “I don’t expect the inventory to be restored in the near future.”

The relative lack of supply is not a recent phenomenon. Compared to 2017, the number of homes being resold is 43% lower, while the number of available apartments has fallen more than 70%.

Somewhat surprisingly, the 3,000 real estate agents in Ottawa managed to sell nearly seven percent more real estate last year than in 2018. The explanation: real estate offered for sale simply sold much faster. Residential houses took an average of 44 days in 2019 to find a buyer, compared to 57 days the previous year, while condos were broken down within 45 days after the first listing, compared to 71 days in 2018.

The departing president of the property board, Dwight Delahunt, said that property in certain popular districts was “immediately picked up by prepared buyers,” often after bidding wars.

Across the city there was a wide variation in the residential resale market, ranging from a 31.5 percent gain for the 36 homes sold last year in the district that includes Country Place, Pineglen and Crestview, to a drop of eight percent for the 109 homes sold. in Bells Corners. Both extremes were influenced by unusual sales activity in a part of each district.

In the Country Place district, six homes were sold in the area north of West Hunt Club Road and west of the Rideau River for an average of $ 820,500 compared to two sales in this sub-district in 2018, for just $ 644,000. Nevertheless, the price gains were robust throughout the district.

The Bells Corners district happens to include Cedar Hill and Orchard Estates, which in 2019 recorded only six sales of an average $ 1 million for each property compared to 12 sales in the $ 1 million plus category in 2018. Most price increases in other parts of the Bells Corners district ranged from nine percent to 22 percent year on year.

In general, 20 of the 46 real estate districts followed by this newspaper registered an average price increase of more than 10 percent with a heavy concentration in the western parts of the city. Among the geographical exceptions, Lower Town-Sandy Hill (average price of $ 658,200 – an increase of 12.2 percent), Vanier ($ 472,600 – an increase of 11.3 percent), Hunt Club-South Keys ($ 470,000 – an profit of 11.9 percent) and Hunt Club – Wind Park ($ 526,400, an increase of 10.2 percent).

Of course, some western districts also recorded reversals year after year or were among the smallest winners. This included the Carlingwood-Westboro district, where home sales last year averaged $ 896,800, one percent less than in the same period in 2018.

There are now seven districts in Ottawa with average prices of $ 800,000 compared to just three in 2018.

