Dudley Square was renamed Nubian Square

Updated: 1:01 PM EST December 20, 2019

MARIA: ONE OF THE BOSTON NEIGHBORHOOD HAS A NEW NAME. DUDLEY SQUARE, IN THE ROXBURY NEIGHBORHOOD, WILL BE CALLED NOW SQUARE NUBIAN NEWSCENTER 5 & # 39; S MARY SALADNA SHOWS US WHY CHANGE BECOMES DEEPER THAN IN A SIGN. MARIA: – MARY: THE RESIDENTS OF THE WHOLE CITY NARROWLY REJECTED THE NAME CHANGE, BUT HERE IN ROXBURY, 67% OF THE VOTERS WANTED THE SQUARE NAME, AND THAT THE LEADERS OF THE CITY WERE CLOSE. [APPLAUSE] THE BOSTON PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT COMMISSION DID IT OFFICIAL TODAY, DUDLEY SQUARE WILL NOW BECOME A NUBIAN SQUARE. He fills me with joy and happiness because I am a Cuban, an indigenous Nubian of Sudan. IT WILL BE: – MARÍA: A COALITION OF RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS HAS BEEN PUSHED FOR A CHANGE FOR FIVE YEARS. THEY SAY THAT IT IS JUST A BEGINNING. >> WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT IS HOW WE BUILD ON THIS, NOT JUST FEEL SATISFIED WITH THE CHANGE OF NAME? DUE TO ALL THE DEVELOPMENT THAT IS HAPPENING AND WITH QUESTIONS AS THE GENTRIFICATION, WE MUST BE IN ADDITION TO THAT TO ENSURE THAT IT WILL WORK IN OUR NAME. MARÍA: NUBIAN REFERS TO THE OLD NUBIAN EMPIRE, ONE OF THE OLDEST AFRICAN CIVILIZATIONS KNOWN BY ITS CULTURE AND ART. THIS VIDEO IS COURTESY OF MFA BOSTON, WHICH CURRENTLY PRESENTS AN EXHIBITION ON THE OLD CLOUD. SQUARE DUDLEY WAS APPOINTED FOR THOMAS DUDLEY, A FOUR-TERM GOVERNOR OF THE COLONY OF THE MASSACHUSETTS BAY, A MAN PERFORMED, – THE MASSACHUSETTS BAY COLONY, A MAN CARRIED OUT, BUT A NON-SLAVE PROVIDER EFFORT. IN A TWEET, MAYOR WALSH CONGRATULATED THE COALITION, SAYING WHEN THE RESIDENTS SPEAK, CHANGE HAPPENS. It was only last spring that the city commission itself changed its name back to its original name, JERSEY STREET, AFTER THE RED SOX OWNER, JOHN HENRY, REQUESTED TO WORRY ABOUT WHAT THE RACISTA OF THE TEAM CALLED . THE MBTA SAYS IT IS VERY SOON TO DECIDE IF THEY WILL KEEP THE DUDLEY T S

VIDEO: The Boston Public Improvement Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to change the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury to Nubian Square

VIDEO: The Boston Public Improvement Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to change the name of Dudley Square in Roxbury to Nubian Square

