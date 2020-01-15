Duchess of Sussex visits women's shelter in Downtown Eastside, Vancouver paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The move allegedly irritated senior royals who had not been consulted, creating a summit that brought together the queen, her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, and Prince William, who would follow his father Charles to the throne, along with Harry.

Eventually, the queen said she supported the couple’s decision to divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan has already said that he has already had talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the couple who may have moved to the province.

The visits in Vancouver are a return for Harry and Meghan, who have been strongly involved in charity work both independently and together.

Meghan was named a global ambassador for World Vision in 2016 – a title she held until 2017.

Since marrying the royal family, she has focused on charities that promote women’s empowerment and gender equality.

And Harry continued the work of his deceased mother with the Halo Trust and traveled with them to Angola last year, just like Lady Diana Spencer in 1997.

His areas of focus include “environmental well-being” and social issues such as mental health and support for veterans.

The couple’s official website says they are planning to develop a charity together this year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

The Canadian press