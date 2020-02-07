Dubliners plead guilty to child pornography in the United States

A Dublin man has to spend at least 15 years in US prison after pleading guilty to child pornography crime.

33-year-old Eric Eoin Marques – a dual Irish citizen – was delivered by Irish authorities last year on federal charges in Maryland.

Authorities in the United States said he now pled guilty to conspiring to advertise child pornography on the dark internet.

If the defense is accepted by the court, Marques could be sentenced to 15 to 21 years in prison.

Marques has been accused of operating a free, anonymous web hosting service between 2008 and 2013.

Authorities said the hosting service contained more than 8.5 million images of child exploitation, including 1.97 million images / videos of victims unknown to the authorities.

Robert Hur, Maryland District attorney, announced the confession yesterday.

He said, “This is a tremendous case in which one person facilitated the abuse of more than a million new child victims and tried to hide the abuse in the dark web.

“We have to do everything we can to bring people like Marques to justice so that our children are safe.”

Marques is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The transfer of the Dubliner to the U.S. authorities was approved in 2015, but was only enforced last year to allow him to appeal the decision.

The five judges who had heard his case before the Supreme Court all decided against him.

FBI special agent Brooke Donahue had previously traveled to Ireland to testify at the Marques extradition hearing.

He told the High Court that Marques was suspected of being “the largest broker of child pornography sites on the planet”.

Main image: File photo by Eric Eoin Marques. Photo: Laura Hutton / RollingNews.ie