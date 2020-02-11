Dublin is the ninth most liveable city for European expats

According to a new study, Dublin is the ninth most vibrant city in the world for European expats.

The global mobility company ECA International’s annual report looked at factors such as housing, infrastructure and health services for workers considering moving.

Dublin is known as “a popular hub for expats from all over the world because it offers the advantages of a big city and at the same time avoids the negative aspects”.

The city scored positively in terms of crime, air quality, culture and infrastructure.

Canada remains the most attractive country outside Europe for Europeans to move to for the fifth year in a row.

It is described as “suitable for kings with its clean air, free health care, low crime and political stability”.

Toronto was the city with the highest score in Canada.

In terms of the most livable cities, Copenhagen and Bern were shared favorites.

The Hague, Geneva in Switzerland and Eindhoven in the Netherlands followed.

The viability survey conducted by the ECA of over 490 cities examines factors such as health services, housing, access to a social network and leisure facilities, infrastructure, climate, personal security, political tensions and air quality.

Main image: File photo of the city of Dublin. Photo credit: Christian Charisius / dpa