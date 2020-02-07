Dublin becomes the first capital to deliver zero emissions mail

According to a post, Dublin is the first capital in the world to offer zero-emission mail delivery.

By introducing electric vehicles, Swiss Post has reduced CO2 emissions in the immediate city center.

A 100% green delivery zone in Dublin is proposed. By the end of 2020, the zero emissions policy is to be extended to all cities.

According to a post, the 47 zero-emission electric vehicles have been added to their existing electric fleet.

These trucks saved 450 tons of CO2, which benefits the health and air quality of 512,000 people who live and work in the city.

The supply of CO2-free products will be introduced in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford by the end of 2020.

The company says its electric fleet will exceed 900 within two years.

Postman Keith Lally and postman Gemma Lawlor at Leinster House in Dublin Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A post CEO, David McRedmond, said: “We have proven that CO2-free delivery is possible in a capital.

“If An Post can do this and supplies more than 70,000 locations in this area every day, there is no reason why other companies cannot.

“Let’s go for a 100% green delivery area in Dublin.”

Kate Ruddock, deputy director of Friends of the Earth, added: “We commend An Post that it is the first postal service in the world to achieve delivery status in a capital without carbon emissions.

“We also praise An Post for expanding its green delivery zone to other major cities across Ireland and encouraging other organizations to do the same to improve the country’s health and air quality.”

Since 2009, An Post has focused on reducing the energy consumption of real estate by 23% and An Post’s carbon footprint by 35%.

It also installs solar energy in larger offices.

At the end of last year, The company received a loan of € 40 million by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to promote digital change, retail and green transformation.