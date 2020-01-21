DUBL Drive easily transforms new iPhone dual camera functionality into smart dash camera

A crisp-looking app has landed for the iPhone that turns it into a dashboard camera with smart features like automatic braking or high impact recording, Apple Maps integration and simultaneous recording front and rear camera for iPhone 11 and XS.

The possibility of recording simultaneously from the front and rear cameras of your iPhone arrived last fall with iOS 13. Better yet, Apple made the functionality work not only with the iPhone 11 range, but also with the iPhone XS .

DUBL launched its first app last fall to take advantage of the new capabilities of the iPhone and now the company is taking it one step further with DUBL Drive, turning your iPhone into a smart two-way dash camera.

The new DUBL DriveTM app is a one-of-a-kind two-way dash camera that simultaneously captures video from the front and rear cameras of your iPhone XS and iPhone 11. Think NEST / RING for your car. Recording can be activated manually or depending on the occurrence of an “event” – for example, the back end. Event-based recording uses iPhone accelerometer technology and the force thresholds characteristic of a typical crash accident to trigger recording. Users can also manually activate check-in for an entire trip.

DUBL Drive also includes integration of Apple Maps for directions and speed.

There are a variety of neat apps for DUBL Drive like Uber and Lyft drivers, parents who want to keep a closer eye on young drivers, record POV footage for activities like biking, skiing, etc., and those who want to try a dash camera without investing in dedicated hardware.

DUBL Drive is a free download for iPhone with a 7 day free trial. After that, subscription plans run $ 2 / month or $ 15 / year.

