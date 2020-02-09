Dube achieves career-high three points in Flames’ 6-2 win over Canucks | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Vancouver goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. Flames’ goalkeeper David Rittich made 25 saves.

Lucic suggested Calgary 4-2 on a power play at 6:48 of the third and tapped a Backlund shot past Markstrom for his fifth goal of the season. Monahan made it 5-2 at 16:01 on a nice feed from Gaudreau.

The flames led 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Dube gave Calgary the lead with just under three minutes in the second with a shot from the high slot. Markstrom was screened at play by a fight for the net between rookie Canuck defender Quinn Hughes and Ryan.

The teams were tied 2-2 after an initial period that saw a goal and fought in the first 35 seconds.

The Canucks scored with just 34 seconds passed. Pearson took a pass from Hughes, turned around and fired a low shot under Rittich. At the next confrontation, Vancouver’s J.T. Miller dropped the gloves with Tkachuk.

Ryan tied the game at 4:20 on a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle. Markstrom was shown on Canuck’s piece forward Jake Virtanen.

Tkachuk made it 2-1 after an escape at 12:08. Markstrom saved a path at the first shot, but the puck in Tkachuk’s skate.

Gaudette scored his first goal in 15 games at 6:13 PM. He bounced on a bad jump off the boards behind the Calgary net and raised a shot over an astonished Rittich.

NOTES: … The Canucks longest home-winning series is 11 games between February 3 and March 19, 2009. … Vancouver’s Brock Boeser left the game with his arm stuck in the third period following a collision with Andrew Mangiapane of Calgary. … Forward Micheal Ferland, who missed 41 out of 43 concussions, skated for the first time with the Canucks on Saturday and expects to go to the AHL on a conditioning stint. … Calgary has given up the opening goal 33 times in the last 56 games.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press