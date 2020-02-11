Dube achieves career-high three points in Flames’ 6-2 win over Canucks | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We were astonished,” said Dube, who had a goal and two assists. “Immediately you see some heads falling, but when (Tkachuk) went out, every man on the couch was crazy.

“I think it started our momentum and said,” We are here for business, “so he was great for us.”

Flames coach Geoff Ward praised Tkachuk’s leadership.

“He competes, he gives,” Ward said. “He is trying to change the momentum in hockey and to get our boys back on track.

“He understands what impact he can have on the game.”

Tkachuk, who scored in the first period to give Calgary a 2-1 lead, said the win was a great way to start a four-game road trip after losing three in a row at home.

“That was perfect for us to get out, to be together again and to get through this together against the top team in the Pacific (Division),” he said. “I thought we did a fantastic job tonight with the great team performance.”

Milan Lucic and Derek Ryan each had a goal and assist for the Flames (28-22-6). Sean Monahan and Tobias Rieder, in an empty net, also had goals. Both Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau have two assists.

The win brings Calgary to the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, one point for the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes. The Canucks, who are winless in four games (0-3-1), remain first in the Pacific, one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights.

Adam Gaudette scored the other goal for the Canucks (30-21-5), which saw a home-winning end to nine games.

Head coach Travis Green said the Canucks looked like a team that is still learning to fight for a playoff spot. Vancouver has missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

“I think tonight in a way that they (Calgary) looked like a team that had been in this situation before,” said Green. “They looked more like the adult team.

“We made some mistakes at expensive moments, a few small details that cost goals. If you play games like this, it is those little details that matter. I just thought we looked like the younger team. “

The Canucks lost Brock Boeser in the third period after a collision with Andrew Mangiapane of Calgary. Boeser, who is Vancouver’s third leading scorer with 16 goals and 45 points, was later seen with his arm in a sling.

Green would only say that Boeser will come true. I don’t know how long. “

Vancouver goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots. Flames’ goalkeeper David Rittich made 25 saves.

Both Dube and Ryan scored goals for Calgary on plays in which Markstrom was screened and did not see the shot.

Pearson said the Canucks need to do a better job of clearing it just before Markstrom.

“He gave us a chance to win that hockey game,” Pearson said. “We have to help him when he does. That is on us.”

Markstrom blamed himself.

“It was a huge game,” he said. “I have to make some stops and help our team.

“It’s my job to see the puck.”

Pearson said the Canucks let the flames dictate the game

“I think we’ve been in a job too much to meet that team,” he said. “That’s the kind of game they wanted. That doesn’t give us any success.

“We must go back to the way we play and nip this losing series in the bud.”

COMMENTS: The longest home-winning series of Canucks is 11 games between 3 February and 19 March 2009. … Forward Micheal Ferland, who missed 41 of 43 matches with a concussion, skates for the first time Saturday with the Canucks and expects to go to the AHL on a conditioning hue. … Calgary has given up the opening goal 33 times in the last 56 games.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press