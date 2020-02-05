Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Rae Chapman, charged with intimidation

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Rae Chapman was charged after her arrest last week.

According to the criminal complaint, the 32-year-old prosecutor from the city and county of Honolulu, Hawaii, was charged with two counts of harassment after Lyssa Rae reportedly beaten and pushed a man and a woman.

TMZ reported that the wife is Lyssa Rae’s girlfriend.

Late Thursday evening, Lyssa Rae was arrested on charges of harassment and opposition to arrest, a spokesperson for the Honolulu police confirmed. She was released on a bail of $ 500 for the intimidation crime and $ 100 for the opposition to the arrest.

According to the outlet, Lyssa Rae was not accused of resisting arrest.

Chapman’s daughter seemed to refer to her problems on Twitter by sharing a meme that read: “I TRIED TO FOLLOW MY DREAMS, BUT NOW I HAVE MULTIPLE ORDERING ORDERS.”

In the beginning it was not exactly clear what caused the arrest, but Lyssa Rae argued publicly with her father’s friend Moon Angell on social media.

Angell is a former personal assistant to Dog, and she has been more prominent in his life since his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer complications in June 2019. Despite a source close to the family, who insisted that their relationship was just platonic, Dog apparently suggested to Angel in a coming episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

In a teaser clip from the show, Dog shared that he mentioned Angell when he felt suicidal – and she defined their relationship as “intimate.”

Lyssa Rae, however, was not ecstatic about their relationship. She tweeted about her father’s relationship with Angell in December 2019 and wrote: “You are (a) disgusting woman. Every person who comes into service for weeks after a man, with whom you had to be a” friend, “is the lowest payout on the planet – which was not so far removed from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!! ”

