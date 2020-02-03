Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Rae, arrested at multiple costs

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter Lyssa Rae Chapman was arrested last Thursday night on charges of harassment and opposition to the arrest, an Honolulu police representative told PEOPLE. Lyssa Rae was released on bail of $ 500 for bullying and $ 100 for opposing the arrest.

Chapman’s daughter seemed to refer to her problems on Twitter by sharing a meme that said, “I TRIED TO FOLLOW MY DREAMS, BUT NOW I HAVE MULTIPLE ORDER.”

It is not exactly clear what caused the arrest, but Lyssa has publicly argued with Dog’s friend Moon Angell on social media.

Angell is a former personal assistant to Dog, and she has been more prominent in his life since his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer complications in June 2019. Despite a source close to the family, who insisted that their relationship was just platonic, Dog apparently suggested to Angel in a coming episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

In a teaser clip from the show, Dog shared that he mentioned Angell when he felt suicidal – and she defined their relationship as “intimate.”

“I’m much happier with her around,” he told Oz.

Lyssa Rae, however, was not ecstatic about their relationship.

“You are (a) disgusting woman,” Lyssa tweeted to Angell in December 2019. “Every person who comes into service with a man weeks after his wife was supposed to be a” friend “is the lowest scum on the planet – which was not so far removed from where you were before. God you will get MARIA !!! ”

After the news of her father’s proposal circulated, a Twitter follower reminded Lyssa Rae of “a man’s need for a woman and not to be alone.” She replied, “A need for a scammer?”

Keep it stylish #pinkiesup pic.twitter.com/wdYdS4th67

– Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 31, 2020

Need a scammer?

– Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020