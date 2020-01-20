Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman admitted that he has been experiencing financial difficulties since the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, in June 2019.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Friday, January 17, the reality star revealed that he was “broken” and blamed his financial problems for medical bills and taking care of his family.

At the time of the publication’s interview, which was held in September 2019, it reported that if Dog did not close his current premium hunting case, the bank would close his home in Colorado.

Hond has 13 children and has been married more than once, both of which led to his financial burden – especially after his wife died less than a year ago.

In addition to treating the medical problems of his deceased wife – she has been fighting with cancer for several years – Dog has had many of her own health problems. The reality star was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism after being hospitalized for a heart situation in September 2019.

In the last episode of Dog’s Most Wanted in November 2019, Dog admitted that he considered suicide after the death of Beth.

“I just hope I don’t live much longer without her, because now she has taken the first step, she is through the gate,” he said in the show. “She paved the way for me. I really want to take a damn painkiller. I feel that if I did something to myself now and died of suicide, I would come to heaven and say, “Hello, darling,” and she would go, “You d-ka – why would you do that?” Or, she would go, “Wow, you’re here.” I will be like, “Of course I am here. You have left me. I am here.” So am I obliged to do that? “

A few months after her death, Dog revealed that he would never marry Us Weekly again.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” he told the outlet in August 2019. “We both said,” If I die, you can have a man. “10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.” … And she said, “Don’t take my name off your chest, dog. Don’t get married.” … Don’t worry, I “Don’t get married. I’m still putting the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.”