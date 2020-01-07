Duane Chapman's daughter beat up his new girlfriend Moon Angell

Loading...

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman found love again after the death of his wife Beth in June 2019, but his daughter is not too enthusiastic about his new girlfriend Moon Angell.

Lyssa Chapman went to Twitter on Monday night to beat up Angell, claiming the woman had an appointment with her brother before her father.

“If someone who met your family through an appointment with your brother tried to meet your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?” Wrote 32-year-old Lyssa on social media Monday night , “If you went into your mother’s closet and saw her move all of her clothes and replace them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho. “

The tweet came after Lyssa reportedly left a number of vomit emojis in a photo her 66-year-old father posted with Angell. The comment has since been deleted.

Lyssa continued to disapprove of the new relationship and wrote: “My father is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name as a supporter will not go down in history. “

Duane’s wife of Beth, whom he had dated for years before he made a living in 2006, lost her fight against throat cancer in June. Soon after, Duane was hospitalized for a “broken heart”.

He also admitted that he was considering suicide after her death.

He and Beth had two children together and 10 children from previous relationships.

Previously, Duane was married to La Fonda Sue Darnell from 1972 to 1997, to Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982, to Lyssa Rae Britain from 1982 to 1991 and to Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003.

A representative for Chapman could not be reached immediately.

