Duane Chapman replies to Moon Angell diss

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has responded to his daughter’s criticism of his relationship with Moon Angell, a woman who was said to have been with her brother before moving on to her widower father.

“Who knows what my future will bring, but now I need it,” said reality TV personality, 66, to Radar Online. Chapman lost his wife Beth in June 2019 after a two-year fight against lung and neck cancer.

“There will never be a Mrs. Dog again, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Chapman praised Angell for comforting him when his grown children weren’t there.

“She went through many ups and downs with my family,” he said. “All my children are grown up and on their own. There is no one left to help me!” I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I haven’t asked him for another Chapman woman, but I did ask him for a friend and he gave me the moon. “

Chapman’s testimony comes days after his 32-year-old daughter Lyssa Moon hit Twitter for falling victim to her vulnerable family.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother tried to meet your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?” Lyssa wrote. “If you went into your mother’s closet and saw her move all her clothes and replace them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho. “

Lyssa later doubled her feelings for Moon and continued tweeting: “My father is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name as a supporter will not go down in history. “

Contrary to Lyssa’s claims, according to a source by People Moon and Chapman, are no more than friends.

“Since Beth’s death, she has come to help Dog in need,” said the insider. “There will never be a Beth again.”

