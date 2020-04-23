dual group 1 winner helps make Hawkesbury Crown farewell

“A mare like her justifies to go out with a get.”

In Her Time received a Galaxy and Lightning Stakes and was also team 1-put on six occasions. Punters are counting on that class carrying her her a extensive way with a 60kg impost below the established weights and penalties conditions of the Crown.

Lees will also saddle Asharani in the group 3 after she upset in the Provincial Championships Closing.

“The screening ground found her out very last time and back on best of the floor she will increase,” he stated.

Lees has a solid hand in the Hawkesbury Gold Hurry with Tactical Benefit, the overwhelmed favourite in the race final calendar year, together with Graff and Agent Pippa coming down from Newcastle.

“He in all probability ought to have won this race final 12 months, Tactical Benefit, and he is an additional that has had no luck this preparing,” Lees mentioned. “If he receives the suitable operate he will be suitable in this race.

“Of my a few, Graff is the best horse but he has his complications. He is pretty excellent fresh and he is heading actually effectively.”

In Her Time will be sold at the Inglis Chairman’s Sale and will be joined there by Australian Oaks winner Unforgotten, who makes her final racecourse appearance in the Hawkesbury Cup.