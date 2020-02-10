Dua Lipa conquers the beaches of France with his spectacular figure

Dua Lipa

The famous British singer Dua Lipa conquered the beaches and streets during her visit to Paris, France, by showing her spectacular figure in an elegant suit, which she covered with a black leather jacket

Dua has traveled the world due to the promotion of her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’, this time it’s France’s turn to conquer her with her traditional black trouser suit with a tight white blouse, which is a little appreciated about your leather jacket.

The creator of Physical shared a photo from a balcony where you can see the blue water of one of the French beaches as you throw a flirtatious kiss at the camera with a wink.

Without a doubt, it conquered its millions of followers and the French streets.

