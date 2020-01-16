Drying balls naturally help soften laundry and speed up drying time

If someone told you that throwing balls of wool into your dryer would help get rid of static electricity, soften your clothes and reduce drying time, you would probably think it was an old wives tale. But the truth is that these exist – and they work.

These reusable drying balls replace these disposable drying sheets that get stuck between the sleeves of the sweaters and crumpled in the corners of the duvet covers. A small to medium load of laundry needs only three bales, while a larger load can take up to six.

Although the ecological impact is noticeable (disposable or reusable), the economic impact is an additional advantage. To put things in perspective, a box of laundry sheets will cost you around $ 7 for 240 sheets. Suppose you use an average of two sheets per large load, so you get 120 loads of laundry in a dryer sheet box. This means that you will need to purchase at least eight boxes of dryer sheets to get close to the number of loads the wool dryer balls can handle. You can bear saving almost $ 45 just by changing.

Wool dryer balls by Smart Sheep

These are made from 100% premium New Zealand wool. Free of chemicals and synthetics – made entirely of pure sheep’s wool – they can last over a thousand loads of laundry. With more than 15,000 reviews and 4.5 stars, these wool drying balls are an attractive investment.

Eco Friendsheep ecological wool drying balls

Have fun with your drying balls! Friendsheep makes tons of animal-shaped wool drying balls, but Sloth is by far the best. They are environmentally friendly, are also made from 100% New Zealand wool, and are made by Nepalese women under ethical working conditions.

If you have a wool allergy or are vegan, these reusable plastic alternative drying balls are perfect. They fall around the dryer to help lift and separate clothes to speed up drying time. The tips also help massage the tissue instead of using a fabric softener.

