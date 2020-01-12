MIAMI – Hey, if you’re not in the playoffs anymore, you might as well jump on a few cars, huh, Julian Edelman?

Per TMZEdelman was arrested on Saturday night in Beverly Hills after allegedly hopping on the hood of a Mercedes. It’s probably not the smartest move for a player who Would need knee and shoulder surgery out of season, but I’m not a doctor.

In a shocking version of this story, police sources said that TMZ Edelman had been drinking.

After police – who were in the area conducting a robbery case – caught up with Edelman, he was arrested, cited for criminal vandalism, and released shortly after to be released to join his friends.

All in all, it is almost nothing except Edelman who gets drunk and behaves like an idiot. While Los Angeles County D.A. may decide to file a complaint, which is very unlikely in a situation like this. Edelman will likely pay the owner of the Mercedes and go about his life. No harm, like What happened with his teammate Patrick Chung in August.

Heck, it could all explode in time for Edelman to catch the AFC championship game between the Titans and the winner of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Texans.

Not like he has something better to do.

To continue reading, log into your account: