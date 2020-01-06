Drunk Milwaukee Driver Charged For New Years Crash

Loading...

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with 4 counts of drinking and driving in an accident that killed a woman and injured a man around 3 a.m. on New Years Day on the north side.

Eugene Scull faces two homicides for impaired use of a vehicle and two counts of injuries for impaired use.

The maximum sentence for the four counts is 100 years in prison and $ 250,000 in fines.

According to the complaint, police arrived at the intersection of North 35th and West Congress streets just before 3 a.m., where a Camaro SUV and Ford Expedition crashed.

The passenger of the Camaro was a 27-year-old Manitowoc woman who was pronounced dead at the scene

The driver of the Camaro was a 28-year-old Manitowoc who was conscious and was taken to hospital for a broken leg.

Scull and a woman were on the expedition when the police arrived. The woman was taken to hospital and treated for a broken leg.

Scull was combative with the police and smelled intoxicating, according to the complaint. He was taken to hospital and treated for a leg injury and was removed at 4:15 a.m. A toxicology report showed that his blood alcohol level was 0.16, double the legal limit.

According to the complaint, Scull told a detective that he had been drinking alcohol at a club before the incident and had smoked marijuana earlier that night. He said he did not remember leaving the club or having an accident.

Police reconstructed the scene and received a video from a house showing that the expedition was heading south on 35th Street North when it lost control and entered the northbound lane, colliding with the Camaro.

