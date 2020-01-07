Drunk driver in Italy plows into German tourists, kills 6 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol level and drove particularly fast, a police officer from Carabineri in Brunico told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give his name. He said the police had concluded that the crash was not a terrorist attack.

According to Italian news reports, the driver’s blood alcohol level was almost four times the legal limit, and that he hit the tourists when they got off their bus and returned home after a night out.

“They were torn from their lives by the actions of someone who rushed under the influence of alcohol,” said Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, the German state where most victims live.

Lutago’s voluntary fire brigade said on Facebook that six people were killed on the spot. The 11 injured, four of whom were in critical condition, were taken to different regional hospitals, including two that were flown to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, said Bolzano Carabinieri Cmdr. Alessandro Coassin.

Coassin said the driver, identified by Italian media as a 28-year-old man from the nearby town of Chienes, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and injury and was treated at the hospital in Brunico.

Most of the victims were from West Germany, although two of the wounded were Italian, officials said.

“These young people wanted to spend a good time together and were torn from their lives or seriously injured from one second to the next,” said Laschet.

In conversation with reporters in Germany, Laschet said the victims were from different cities.

“It was a single group … but not everyone knew each other,” he said.

In total, 160 rescue workers and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash, which “looked like a battlefield,” said Helmut Abfalterer of the Lutago Volunteer Fire Department.

Mourners later left candles and flowers at the scene of the accident, which was located along a two-lane road strewn with hotels and piles of snow in the mountainous area.

Kompatscher told a press conference that the victims were part of a group of young Germans on vacation. He expressed his condolences to their families and refused to provide further details pending notification to their loved ones.

The accident occurred during the last long weekend of the Christmas and New Year holidays in Italy, which is covered by Epiphany on Monday.

Frank Jordans reported from Berlin.

Nicole Winfield and Frank Jordans, The Associated Press