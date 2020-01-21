Drunk driver hit with $ 11K repair bill after the Santa parade crash

Patterns run along the streets of downtown St. Marys prior to the Santa Claus parade on November 15, 2019. (Facebook)

STRATFORD – A woman who was convicted of impaired driving ability after falling into a parked minibus and sending a pedestrian to the hospital during the Santa Claus Parade in St. Marys was struck with a hefty repair bill on Monday.

Crystal Vanoverbeke was ordered by a court in Stratford to pay $ 11,300 for the damage she caused on November 15. The amount was provided to the Crown by Howick Mutual Insurance.

The court heard that the owner did not pay a deductible.

Kathryn McKerlie Court of Justice in Ontario pointed out that Vanoverbeke, 36, could take legal action against the insurance company – with or without refund.

It was already an expensive test for Vanoverbeke, who recently moved from Sarnia to St. Marys. McKerlie sentenced her to a fine of $ 1,600 – the Crown asked for $ 2,000 and counter-duty counsel countered with $ 1,500 – along with a fine of $ 480 victim when she pleaded guilty on December 2. She was also forbidden to drive for a year, but the remainder of her sentence was postponed until Monday, while the crown was waiting for the minibus repair bill.

On the evening of her crash, Vanoverbeke drove her boyfriend’s 2001 Chevrolet Malibu over a curb of Thomas Street and hit a parked Dodge Caravan, the court heard. She collided with enough force in the van to push it into a pedestrian, who crossed the street that Friday evening.

Vanoverbeke was hysterical after the crash, the court heard.

The crown indicated that she was lucky that a van acted as a barrier between Vanoverbeke’s vehicle and the victim, otherwise she would have seen time behind bars instead of a fine.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Stratford police said at the time. The crown said the victim had some bruises and back pain, but there were no injuries that would cause physical injury.

Paramedics – an ambulance in Perth County that night was part of the parade – told the police that they could smell alcohol in the breath of Vanoverbeke.

She was arrested and taken to the headquarters in Stratford, where tests proved that she exceeded the legal limit.

A second charge for violating a company was withdrawn.

