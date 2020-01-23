Drummer Joey Kramer sued his band Aerosmith

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) – Days before Aerosmith will appear at the Grammys, the group looks at a lawsuit filed by one of its members.

Joey Kramer is suing six companies that are jointly owned by the five band members for breach of contract. According to a copy of the suit received by CNN, he was accused of being banned from appearing at Aerosmith last spring for “minor injuries”.

The complaint lodged in Massachusetts last week describes Kramer as a founding member of Aerosmith and a drummer in the group for 50 years.

A temporary drummer is said to have been brought in after Kramer was banned from injuring some of his “long and lucrative” Deuces Are Wild performances at the MGM Resorts Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“By autumn 2019, Mr. Kramer was ready and able to return to Aerosmith for the residency from November to December,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Kramer announced his wish to return and officially volunteered to rehearse with the band and take part in the shows.”

According to the lawsuit, some Aerosmith members, through their lawyer, insisted “that Mr. Kramer could not be re-admitted to the band until he showed that he was” able to play at an appropriate level “.”

CNN has asked Aerosmith representatives for comments.

The band will be honored at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year event and is slated to perform at the Grammys this weekend.

Kramer said in a statement to CNN that his lawsuit was “not about money.”

“I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized with my colleagues for our joint contributions to the music industry for life. Neither the” Person of the Year “award from MusiCares nor the” Grammys Lifetime Achievement “award can ever be repeated,” he said ,

Kramer’s lawsuit cites times when other Aerosmith members “have suffered from injuries and illnesses, including physical injuries and treatments for addiction and substance abuse” without being auditioned before returning to the stage.

The drummer says in the suit that he finally gave in to the audition, but his bandmates voted that he shouldn’t be allowed to join again.

In a statement to People, Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford responded to the lawsuit.

“Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement said. “However, he hasn’t been able to perform with the band emotionally or physically in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged us to play with us again, but apparently he didn’t feel ready to do so.”

The band members said in their statement that they had invited Kramer to join them for the Grammys and the MusiCares honor.

“Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, as we unfortunately do not have time for the necessary rehearsals during Grammys Week,” the statement continues. “We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse.”

