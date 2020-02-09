Drug mule Renae Lawrence asks the Prime Minister to plead for the remaining heroin smugglers in Bali 9

The convicted drug dealer Renae Lawrence has requested that the sentence for the remaining five Bali Nine prisoners be reduced, which coincides with an official visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Australia.

Ms. Lawrence, who was released in 2018, told reporters in Canberra on Sunday that if her sentences could not be reduced, she would be asking for an exchange of prisoners with Australia.

“These humane actions will bring our nations closer together to a small extent,” she said in her first public comments since her release.

In April 2005, Ms. Renae and eight other people were caught trying to smuggle 8.3 kg of heroin from Indonesia to Australia.

Ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed in 2015.

Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens were sentenced to life imprisonment and Ms. Lawrence was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in an Indonesian hospital in 2018.

She acknowledges that it would be very difficult for President Widodo to meet her demands as many Indonesians are against mercy.

But she said the president could “give them a second chance as I got them.”

“It’s a big question, but I think it’s time we helped them somehow,” she said.

She said it was like a death sentence for the remaining five.

“We all did something stupid, we all regret it, but everyone deserves a second chance,” she said.

“If this doesn’t happen, they have no hope, they lose hope and the end will be devastating.”

She said if she could meet Mr. Widodo during his visit, she would say “sorry”.

She believes Prime Minister Scott Morrison should do something urgently and believes there is a good opportunity to talk about it.

Mr. Widodo landed in Canberra on Saturday evening before signing a free trade agreement with Australia on Monday. There he will also speak in front of the parliament.

aap