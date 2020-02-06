Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s top killer ‘Popeye’ dies of cancer

A former killer for the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, who confessed to having killed hundreds of people in one of Colombia’s most violent periods, died of cancer on Thursday.

Jhon Jairo Velásquez, known by his nickname Popeye, died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he had been hospitalized since late December, according to the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute.

Velásquez admitted to having committed at least 300 murders himself, and in the 1980s and 90s helped Escobar’s Medellin cartel coordinate the deaths of around 3,000 others. He spent 23 years behind bars to plan the murder of a presidential candidate and was released on parole in 2014.

“It seems like barbarism today,” he told the weekly Semana after leaving prison. “But when you’re in the middle of a war, these things seem justified.”

He gained fame as an author and YouTube star who delivered angry swear words against left-wing rebels and corrupt politicians and once expressed the desire to apply for a seat in the Senate.

In interviews with journalists, he spoke coldly and factually of the murders he had committed for Escobar and described in a television interview how he preferred to use a revolver and “work his eyebrows up”.

“Because I’m a professional assassin,” he said.

Even when he met victims’ relatives, he rarely became emotional and asked for forgiveness in a way that appeared to many without much remorse.

“The truth is better raw,” he said to the daughter of Diana Turbay, a Colombian journalist and daughter of an ex-president who was kidnapped by the Medellin cartel and died of a gunshot wound after a failed attempt to rescue him.

He went on to describe how Turbay was “a vehicle” to exert pressure on the government not to hand over Escobar and other cartel leaders, and that the family’s request for their release fell on deaf ears.

“How did Pablo Escobar react to my grandmother’s letters?” Asked a tearful Carolina Hoyos, Turbay’s daughter.

“Should I be sincere?” He asked. “None.”

A moment later he put his hand on his heart and said, “I want to ask your forgiveness.”

Velásquez joined the Medellin cartel before he turned 18 and became one of Escobar’s most reliable lieutenants. He had shown his loyalty to the Capodaster all his life and went so far as to murder his own girlfriend on Escobar’s orders after she allegedly encountered a bugging attempt in which he had exchanged information with someone who had links to authorities.

“Orders were not discussed, so I had to do it,” he said to Semana. “You don’t know what it means to kill someone you love.”

He admitted to participating in some of Colombia’s most notorious crimes, including the murder of Luis Carlos Galán, who was on the verge of winning the presidency when he was shot in 1989 after speaking out against powerful drug cartels, and on the bombing of an 1989 Avianca flight that left 107 dead.

Escobar died in 1993 in a gun battle with security forces in Medellin.

After his release from prison, Velásquez did not stay out of trouble for long.

In 2017, the authorities announced that they would apply for his parole on arrest after he was caught at a party with a US drug dealer. He was finally arrested for blackmail in 2018.

National Cancer Institute director Carolina Wiesner said Velásquez was diagnosed with an esophageal adenocarcinoma that advanced and eventually killed while prison officials said he had gastric cancer.

Colombia’s radio stations were thrilled to hear of his death and spent hours discussing his numerous crimes, victims, and the nation’s ongoing struggle to eradicate the still pervasive drug trade.

Army commander Eduardo Enrique Zapateiro expressed condolences to Velásquez’s family and said, “We are people. We are Colombians.” He described drug trafficking as “cancer” in Colombia.

Carlos Galán, one of the murdered presidential candidate’s sons, said he found a way to forgive him.

“The death of someone makes me happy,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope that in the face of death he felt remorse for all his crimes.”

