Drs. Lalita and the late Dr. Tilak Malhotra are honored at Doctor's Gala | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

During the decades, the Malhotras have secured the health of both mothers and their newborns for nearly 42 years. Their impact on young families has been particularly important in those years in the First Nations communities, where Lalita was nicknamed “Angel of the North” by northern families and leaders.

Recently a large gift from the Malhotras completed the 2.2 million dollar NICU from the Victoria Hospital Foundation for the North campaign, enabling a larger, brighter and better equipped space for mothers and their newborns at Victoria Hospital.

Tickets are available from January 15, 2020.

Sponsor options are still available.

Tickets: $ 150 each

Table of 8: $ 1200

Cocktails: 5:30 pm

Extensive dinner: 7 p.m.

Entertainment follows

www.helpthevic.ca 306-765-6105

Entertainment sponsor RiverPark Funeral Home will bring a special performance by Hindu Society of Sas-katchewan dancers followed by an “After Party” with the local Prince Albert band “Rewind”.

The mission of our Gala is to bring our medical professionals and community together in a first-class social event for a common solidarity mission to raise funds for the hospital.

by Victoria Hospital Foundation