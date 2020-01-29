Drones search for hidden and injured wildlife fighting fire and then hail

Cameras that can detect heat and movement track down burned or hidden animals while rescuers fly to the sky to save wildlife on the land destroyed by the bushfire.

Ash the Wallaby is holding his friend Flame. Photo: Sonja Elwood

Devastating images of wounded and charred animals have touched hearts around the world – so much so that teams of international wildlife experts have come together in the past 14 days to join a massive rescue operation.

The crews fly over burned land with drones equipped with thermal imaging technology and use cameras to search for signs of life in areas where bush habitats once flourished.

More than a billion animals are believed to have been killed in the devastating bush fires in Australia. In New South Wales alone, an estimated 800 million animals have been killed.

Fire wasn’t the only threat.

This week wild weather hit the eastern states and brought with it a new threat: hail so powerful that it killed birds and bats.

Knowing that many animals are still living in devastated scrubland, injured and thirsty, has forced people to travel far and wide to help.

Wildlife caretakers of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), New Zealand’s Helping You Help Animals (HUHANZ) and Vets Beyond Borders (VBB) as well as teams from Germany, Canada, France and South America have hurried to offer help.

A crew of Canadian volunteers is on site to find and treat injured animals. Photo: Sonja Elwood

Sonja Elwood, founder of the volunteer Sydney Wildlife Rescue Group, has coordinated animal emergency response in parts of NSW.

Irish veterinarian Sarah Barry has worked tirelessly to rehabilitate burned animals. Photo: Sonja Elwood

Speaking to The New Daily from a kangaroo sanctuary in Wandandian on the east coast of New South Wales, Ms. Elwood said international veterinarians, zookeepers and zookeepers have worked “around the clock” to find and treat injured animals before it was too late

“Everyone realizes that the real emergency is just this window of time when we have to get out to find out what animals are injured and give them some help,” said Elwood.

“There are only animals that can survive with such injuries as long. We are in these burned areas, we only have three weeks to find them.”

To speed up the process, Ms. Elwood said that the Germans and Canadians were delivering drones and using thermal cameras to locate the animals from the air.

Wildlife keepers from HUHA in New Zealand flew to NSW to lend a hand. Photo: Sonja Elwood

So far, the rescue teams have mainly found kangaroos, joeys and wallabies – animals that can recognize dangers and travel quickly.

“Those who survived ran through a fire or burned ground, so they come with burned feet, burned paws, burned tails, and some injuries that have occurred along the way, like torn bags,” said Ms. Elwood.

Experienced darter Jason Dimmuno sedates injured animals with a calming gun before using them for treatment. Photo: Sonja Elwood

Locals have also brought goannas, snakes, opossums and koalas to the sanctuary.

Carolyn Press-McKenzie, founder of HUHANZ in New Zealand, flew past with a group of veterinarians, builders and a veterinarian.

You camp with the other wildlife teams, including Vets Beyond Borders in Wandandian.

Vets Beyond Borders’ Makayla Iannuzzo tends to an injured Joey. Photo: Sonja Elwood

“We work every day from six in the morning until midnight,” Ms. Press-McKenzie told The New Daily.

“We have fires, locals, everyone brings these animals through – you just sit in your camping chair for dinner and then another animal comes.”

An injured wombat is cared for in the sanctuary. Photo: Sonja Elwood

Ms. Press-McKenzie said one of the hardest parts was forced to euthanize an animal that a local rescued.

“You are dealing with families, many who have lost their homes, bring an animal with them that they have saved, and we have to put it to sleep,” she said.

“That can be the last straw for some people. It is a very, very emotional and difficult time.

“There is a lot of grief and death and also a lot of good news. We connected a lot of babies and bottle-fed them all. “

While NSW has been hit hardest so far, Australia’s bushfire crisis has hit animals across the country.

Dr. Alistair Legione, a veterinary microbiologist at the University of Melbourne, said he was particularly concerned about the future of the koalas living on the French and Kangaroo Island after the recent bushfires.

An injured koala is being treated in a makeshift field hospital in Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park. Photo: Getty

“The koala populations on French Island and Kangaroo Island must be preserved because they are free of chlamydia,” said Dr. Legione opposite The New Daily.

Chlamydia are sexually transmitted diseases that can cause blindness and sterility in koalas. It is a major health problem for animals across the country. In Victoria, every fourth koala has chlamydia.

“Across the country we are talking about two areas where koalas have no chlamydia,” said Dr. Legione.

“From this perspective, it’s pretty unsettling.”

While the residents breathed a sigh of relief in the midst of a cool change on Australia’s east coast, the animals faced another threat as flash floods and dust storms clouded the waterways.

In Canberra – where the locals wore face masks a few weeks ago to counter the smoke pollution from bushfires – a violent storm in the past week has not only broken windows but also killed or injured hundreds of bats.

Large hailstones are believed to have thrown them out of trees.

320 nectar bats ended up in Commonwealth Park today. Hit by huge hailstones never seen in Canberra before. Fractures and wing damage are a big problem. many needed euthanasia. Can we now talk about climate change at ScottMorrisonMP? We need these bats to pollinate our forests. pic.twitter.com/nmpi9Ebk4O

– Barby (@BarbyWT) January 20, 2020

Parts of Canberra were burned on Thursday, office workers were evacuated and the airport had to be closed.

On Wednesday evening, a bizarre dust storm combined with heavy rain swept through Melbourne, covered cars with red mud and coated tennis courts at the Australian Open with sediment.

Click here to make a donation to the NSW Wildlife Council Drought and Fire Recovery Fund.