Drones in China scold people for not wearing a face mask

A video recently shared on Twitter by the Chinese newspaper Global Times shows how serious Chinese officials are about stopping the spread of the corona virus.

The video shows drone recordings of different people in public who do not wear a face mask. The drones are seen after residents in different parts of China and warn those they put themselves at risk for exposure, using sentences such as:

“Go home and wash your hands.”

“Don’t come out unless it’s necessary.”

“Where’s your mask? Wear your mask! “

“Staying at home contributes to society.”

In some clips, the drones seem to work remotely, while others show that the Chinese police are using walkie-talkies to project their voice onto the drone through a speaker.

Drones also break public meetings in China, according to the New York Post. Many areas, including Wuhan, where the virus originated, have essentially been blocked in an effort to prevent further interpersonal spread of the virus.

According to CNN, Chinese officials have also provided signage to warn residents to stay at home and prevent them from gathering in groups.

Despite these efforts, no fewer than 75,000 people were infected with the corona virus in Wuhan, China, CNN reports.

Global Times also shared images of drones used to purify air in certain areas.

