Driving license in Montana withdrawn along the road, allegedly insufficient water, room for animals

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo – “Animals of Montana” is considered a roadside menagerie. The company has made their animals available for use in flim and photo shoots, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Animals owned by the company include “a grizzly bear, black bears, coyotes, gray wolves, bobcats, lynxes, a Siberian lynx, a badger, red foxes, a pine marten, porcupines, fishermen, and a black leopard.”

“A decision by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to revoke the license of Animals of Montana, Inc. was confirmed by the Lewis and Clark County court earlier this month,” said Montana FWP on January 31. “It is FWP’s responsibility to license these types of facilities and companies.”

“In 2015, FWP inspected the Animals of Montana facility and found numerous violations, which resulted in the submission of a” notification of withdrawal, imposition of sanctions and opportunity to hear. “

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 22 violations were found during the Montana FWP inspection. These include lack of sufficient water and space for animals, as well as padlocks that are missing in some cages.

“After an administrative hearing last year, FWP director Martha Williams decided to withdraw the license,” said Montana FWP. “Animals of Montana filed a petition for judicial review with the court and the court supported Director Williams’s decision.”

“With the withdrawal of the license, Animals of Montana cannot use the animals in their possession to earn money. FWP works with the company to determine the placement of the animals in the facility. Animals of Montana has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Montana. “