Drivers want Shaq Evans, number 1, back, but Saskatchewan has to show him the money

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders want Shaq Evans, the number 1 recipient, to wear green and white.

Evans recorded 72 catches for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns last year. His first 1000-yard season in which he shows the potential for a long-term number 1 in the CFL. He is a pending free agent, but before leaving Regina at the end of the season, Evans meets personally with Jeremy O’Day, the general manager of Riders.

“He is a very good player for us. The feeling is mutual, we want to get him back. Hopefully we can work something out with him and his representative in the near future,” said O’Day in the 3DownNation podcast.

28-year-old Evans earned $ 76,400 in 2019 for his efforts. It will take $ 200,000 to secure drivers Evans for the future. Only three players produced more yards than Evans, CFL MOP Brandon Banks, Bryan Burnham and Reggie Begelton last year. Banks is expected to make $ 195,000 in hard cash in 2020. Burnham checks in at $ 202,000, while Begelton builds on his success in a contract with the Green Bay Packers.

The league’s best big game goal in the 2019 season was Evans. It averaged 18.5 meters per reception, exceeding all qualified players and leading the CFL with 15 catches of 30 or more meters. There were lightnings shown in 2018 when the 28-year-old snapped 50 balls for 785 yards – 15.7 yards per grab – and six games of 30 or more yards.

For Evans, being healthy and productive caught the eye of the NFL. He worked out for the New York Giants in December, but no contract was offered. This shifted focus to the CFL for Evans. The relationship between franchise quarterback Cody Fajardo’s face and Evans was dynamic, as was his 4.40 and 40 meter electric pace.

“It is not difficult to see that they have a good connection. Shaq has had a Heckuva year. He is an external recipient who offers numbers as an internal slot,” said O’Day in the 3DownNation podcast.

Fajardo led the league with 4,302 yards and 28 touchdowns, 18 of which went through the air. Saskatchewan was 12-4 under Fajardo when he won the West Division title. The driver’s misdemeanor became more powerful due to the chemistry developed between Fajardo and Evans.

Saskatchewan paid for Fajardo and the drivers have to do the same with Evans.