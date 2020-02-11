Drivers across West Yorkshire can save money with these six top tips

Drivers were offered six money-saving hacks to keep the cost of owning a vehicle low.

LeaseVan.co.uk’s vehicle experts encourage drivers to wash their own vehicles and ensure that liquid is refilled to avoid expensive one-off costs.

Tips for saving money for drivers

While drivers can’t change much about fuel and tax prices, drivers should look around when it comes to renewing their insurance.

Economical driving also reduces the vehicle’s fuel consumption, so you don’t have to fill up as often.

A spokesman for LeaseVan.co.uk said: “Operating your own vehicle can be expensive, taking into account costs such as fuel, insurance and taxes.

“For example, if you try to keep costs down and save money by washing the vehicle yourself, you can relieve your wallet.”

Read more: Leeds United fans have to get used to disappointments

These are LeaseVan.co.uk’s money saving tips for drivers:

1. Wash your vehicle yourself: If you wash your vehicle yourself and don’t wash your car, you can save a lot of money in the long run. This also means that you can tailor the order to the needs of the vehicle by ensuring that abrasive materials and liquids are not used to keep the paint fresh and shiny.

2. Stay up to date: If a warning light comes on, you can easily ignore it, but this is likely to make the problem worse. Having the problem sorted when it first occurs, although it will cost you, can postpone an even more expensive problem, which is below.

3. Refilling liquids: When all the liquids in the vehicle, such as oil and water, are refilled, everything runs smoothly and hopefully has no problems. If the oil becomes scarce, parts of the engine break and the costs can soon rise.

4. Fuel: One of the biggest costs of running a vehicle is to add fuel. The search for cheaper petrol stations could be the right way. However, make sure that you take into account the travel costs to and from the train station. Economical driving can also have a positive effect. Try to drive as calmly as possible without suddenly accelerating or breaking.

5. Car insurance: Legally required and important, this is another expense associated with driving a car. Usually, you can haggle a little with certain providers and make sure you look around before extending the insurance with your current provider. It is usually cheaper to pay all at once instead of in monthly installments if your account balance allows it.

6. Think about parking: While it is quicker to park directly in front of a parking lot, it also increases the risk of your vehicle being crushed. Even if you park your vehicle under trees where there is a risk that the sap will fall, the risk of rust increases.