Driver without a license loaded with a fatal hit-and-run

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man who was charged Friday for killing a cyclist in an emergency at the beginning of Sunday, struck the cyclist after being driven to him at an intersection at an intersection.

Charles D. Randle is confronted with counts of murder and death, with driving with a suspended driving license resulting in death. He made a first appearance in court on Friday and was held on bail for $ 15,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Anthony Barnes, 53, drove westward around 1:30 pm along Wright Street on North 35th Street when he was struck by Randle, who was heading south in a Pontiac G6.

Another driver who delivered food that night told the police that Randle had passed him on the right side earlier and stared down at him as he passed, apparently angry that the other driver had been waiting for a bus to turn around.

After passing, Randle stopped for the delivery person and stopped. The driver then drove around Randle and continued south on 35th Street to Wright Street, where he saw Barnes cross from east to west.

Barnes had almost emptied the intersection when Randle again rushed through the other driver on the right and hit Barnes. The other driver said he never saw brake lights. First aid workers tried to save Barnes, but he died on the spot.

Video of a pole camera at the intersection showed the collision.

The police found the dark red Pontiac G6, registered with Randle’s girlfriend, who told the police that he had stolen it from her.

Randle initially told the police that someone had locked him in and seized the Pontiac, but then admitted that he had hit Barnes. He said he just didn’t see Barnes and didn’t stop because he was scared.

