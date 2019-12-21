Driver with ticket to tow semi trailer with regular truck

Loading...

I like to think of myself as a problem solver. A man who could find a way to carry a 53-foot semi-trailer through the city using only a plasma torch, some scrap metal and a Chevy Silverado. So I feel I would have some connection with this intrepid Canadian, and I feel I can give him some peace of mind by forgetting to ask himself important questions, such as: "Is there a non-zero probability that this is incredibly stupid, and that it could hurt me or kill myself or others?

The Ontario Provincial Police published photos of a truck that had been stopped and fined for trying to use a van to tow a complete semi-trailer connected to what looks like a home-made I-beam gimmick. The I-beam was connected to the truck with only one fork pin and lost confidence.

There is an air hose that runs towards the air brake connection, although several Facebook commentators have noticed that the air hose is connected to the spring brakes, allowing the trailer to move. The service brake air hose was not connected, which means there were no functional trailer brakes and that the Silverado was pulling and stopping.

A look at the photos adds more questions than answers: what is that tank for? Where are the safety chains attached? Why do the tires look so different, and one of them shows cords?

As we have said before, it is not incredibly difficult for a normal truck to pull a heavy load along a flat surface with low acceleration and deceleration. In fact, as Car & Driver pointed out, this almost looks like a Chevy PR trick. However, doing so on a public road with pirated equipment designed for very different trailers may not be the best idea.

