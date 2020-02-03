Driver, star LB Solomon Elimimian “ways apart” in contract discussions

Saskatchewan Roughriders and star linebacker Solomon Elimimian are at the other end of the spectrum in the contract discussions.

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 3, 2020

The 33-year-old Elimimian was named All Division’s West Star last season after completing 88 tackles, four sacks and a forced game in 15 games.

Elimimian signed a one-year contract with the Riders in early May worth approximately $ 160,000 after the B.C. Lions released the defender in 2019. The last year of his Lions Pact would have paid Elimimian $ 200,000.

Leo’s general manager Ed Hervey thought that Elimimian’s time as an elite player in the CFL was over. Agent Bardia Ghahremani accused Hervey of the “shady deal” with the winding up and timing of Elimimian’s release.

The seasoned linebacker played nine years in Vancouver and put together an impressive resume that emerged in 2010 as the CFL’s most outstanding rookie. He was the first player to win the CFL Outstanding Player Award in 2014. While on the left coast, he received two awards for the most outstanding players in the CFL and five all-star nicks for the CFL.

In 133 career games, Elimimian has completed 833 tackles, 36 special team stops, 33 sacks, eight interceptions and nine forced fiddle games. The Lions won the Gray Cup 2011 on home soil with Elimimian as the defensive leader of the club.

While playing for Saskatchewan, Elimimian showed that despite his age, he can still play at a high level.