Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive coordinator Jason Maas has replenished his offensive training staff.

Maas will train the quarterbacks while adding Tim Prinsen for running backs, Travis Moore as a receiver coach, Stephen Sorrells as an offensive line coach and Josh Lambert as an offensive assistant.

Prinsen joins the Riders as a former running backs trainer for the Edmonton Eskimos and helps him return CJ Gable 2019 to a 1,000 yard season. After three seasons at the University of Alberta Golden Bears, he spent three years with the Esks Offensive Line Coach. As a player, Prinsen is a former Tiger Cat from Eskimo and Hamilton and a two-time Gray Cup champion.

The 2020 season will be Moore’s third with the drivers. During the 2019 campaign, he worked with a strong group of recipients, including Kyran Moore, Naaman Roosevelt and CFL allstar Shaq Evans, who recorded 1,334 yards on 72 catches with five touchdowns.

Moore was a multiple Gray Cup champion and won in 1998 and 2001 as a player in Calgary and as a coach at B.C. Moore has been training in the CFL since 2009 after working with the Ticats (2009), Lions (2010-12), Eskimos (2013) and Redblacks (2014-2017).

Sorrells enters its fourth season as an offensive line coach. After a strong 2018 season, his 2019 offensive only allowed 37 sacks. Opening holes for the running game, which averaged 112.8 yards per game for a total of 2,030 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in the top division.

Sorrells has 14 years of coaching experience with positions at Southern Methodist University, Pearl River Community College, the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Kenyon College, Occidental College and Faulkner University.

Lambert has been an offensive coordinator at Acadia University for two years and has more than 15 years of experience as a US sports coach.

Previously, Lambert worked in the video, research and development department for the club from 2015 to 2018. In addition to more than a decade at Acadia, he coached three seasons at St. Francis Xavier University.