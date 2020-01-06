Loading...

Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who shot two children who hit his car with snowballs on Saturday night.

The boy, 13, and the girl, 12, each received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 7:15 p.m. in the area of ​​N. 61st St. and Birch Ave., between Silver Spring Drive and Custer Ave., police reported.

Police who responded to a shooting report found the injured children and provided them with first aid until they were taken to hospital.

Police are now looking for the driver of a white Toyota who shot the kids who were throwing snowballs.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Milwaukee Police Service at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com.

