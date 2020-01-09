Driver attracts the attention of passers-by by tying the snowmobile to the roof of the car during the road trip

Loading...

A Chicago man talks about the Internet on his unusual trip through Wisconsin to Michigan’s upper peninsula. Tommy Mecher said he knew how to cut costs and by doing so he learned to turn heads on roads. He rigged a snowmobile on top of his car for a 400-mile trip from Illinois to Michigan, in the heart of Wisconsin. “I didn’t have a snowmobile trailer, and I didn’t want to rent one. I wanted to save money,” he said. Mecher explained the low-cost concept. “We brought it up with a tractor. It took about an hour because we had to make a support at the back to move all the weight on the sides of the roof so that it didn’t collapse and not break the rear window. ” There were no broken windows, but images of passers-by broke online. “I was going, I would pass them, they would see me pass, they would catch up and would like to have a picture of it,” said Mecher. When he arrived in Michigan, he found a stranger with a front loader to lower the snowmobile. It cost $ 20. He saved about $ 200. “It seemed like a nice and inexpensive way to do it in a car that was sort of already on its last leg, so no more damage to be done,” said Mecher. Mecher said he met an officer at a gas station in Wisconsin and asked if it was legal. He said the officer said to him, “As long as it’s secure, I don’t see why.”

