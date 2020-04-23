Driver arrested just after fatal law enforcement crash boasted of ‘racing my Porsche’

The Melbourne house loan broker accused of fleeing a horrific crash that killed four police officers has been discovered as a gentleman with an comprehensive legal background and a penchant for driving his Porsche at high speeds.

Richard Pusey, 41, remained in custody on Thursday afternoon, despite the fact that he was still to be billed.

He was arrested immediately after reporting to a Melbourne police station on Thursday morning, accompanied by a law firm.

Victoria Law enforcement officers allege he was stopped by Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and trainee officer Constable Glen Humphris about 5.30pm on Wednesday, immediately after doing 140km/h on Melbourne’s Jap Freeway in his Porsche 911.

Senior Constable Kevin King and trainee officer Constable Josh Prestney had been called to assist impound the Porsche just after Mr Pusey allegedly returned a beneficial drug exam.

Law enforcement say a refrigerated truck hit the team as they stood in the crisis lane of the freeway, killing the officers.

They allege Mr Pusey took shots of the graphic crime scene prior to operating absent down the freeway. He allegedly shared the pictures to social media.

Passers-by, which includes an off-obligation health care provider, stopped to try to give to start with support to the four officers but they could not be saved.

On Thursday afternoon, Victoria Law enforcement said Mr Pusey was on bail on illegal assault and theft expenses. He was thanks to look at the Collingwood Neighbourhood Justice Centre later on in April.

“He was also on summons to look at Melbourne Magistrates Court docket to experience a demand of felony harm in June,” police said.

Mr Pusey, who runs Swap Now Property Financial loans, is a repeated social media user and typically posts about his high-priced sports car online.

He was also named as a person of House loan Profession Australia’s top 100 brokers in 2013.

Mr Pusey, who says on social media he is from Seymour, in central Victoria, has left hundreds of TripAdvisor evaluations. In some, he boasts about “racing” his Porsche.

“When I’m not racing my Porsche or chasing the Sky Bus for its no cost Wi-Fi, I like to get up and dance,” Pusey wrote on a November 2018 critique of a Melbourne helicopter business.

“I’ve uncovered these individuals are particularly great at such points and will return one particular day when my heads not previously close to the clouds.”

He also has a YouTube channel with films of him racing his vehicle at Phillip Island.

Melbourne male James Tsagros posted dashcam footage to Facebook on March 21 that appeared to present Mr Pusey’s Porsche overtaking his auto at significant pace on the Eastern Freeway.

It is not recognised who was driving the Porsche on that situation.

In his small business dealings, Mr Pusey not long ago offered a developing in Melbourne’s CBD for far more than $4 million.

He experienced acquired the Guildford Lane home for $2.6 million in 2016, and it experienced been property to the city’s only Cat Cafe.

The fatalities of the four officers is Victoria Police’s worst reduction of everyday living considering the fact that 3 officers died in a shootout with Ned Kelly in 1880.