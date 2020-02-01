Driver accused after 4 children killed on the Sydney sidewalk

SYDNEY, Australia – An alleged drunk driver has been accused of multiple offenses, including manslaughter after an SUV hit seven children on a sidewalk in Sydney, killed four, and seriously injured a fifth.

The children ran to buy ice cream when they were beaten before 8 p.m. on Saturday by a vehicle driven by Samuel Davidson, police said.

Three of the children killed were brothers and sisters and their brother was taken to hospital in serious circumstances. The fourth child killed was the daughter of their father’s cousin.

The father, Danny Abdallah, told reporters on Sunday that he was deeply sad.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m numb,” Abdallah said. “All I want to say is, please, drivers, be careful.”

“These kids just walked innocently, enjoyed each other’s company … and this morning I woke up and lost three kids,” he added.

His children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, were killed. Their 10-year burden was in serious but stable condition.

Abdallah and his wife Leila had six children. He said his cousin had also lost an 11-year-old child in the tragedy, Veronique Sakr.

Two more girls, aged 10 and 13, suffered minor injuries, the authorities said.

Davidson, the alleged driver, was arrested on the spot on Saturday and remained in custody.

The 20 charges against him, including four manslaughter, were read to a court in Sydney on Sunday. He did not appear in court and was refused bail until his next lawsuit on April 2.

He has not supplied any resources. Homicide carries a possible maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Allegedly, Davidson recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.15% – three times the legal limit in Australia.

Jason Joyce, acting Assistant Commissioner for Police, said the driver stayed on site until the police arrived and there was evidence that his 24-year-old male passenger was trying to help some of the children. Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.

Abdallah said that all seven injured children were family and stayed in the Abdallah house.

“They all came to get a babysitter. I said to them: “Take a little walk, stay together. You should be fine, “he said.

The corresponding press