Drive under suspension and more

According to the OPP, a woman from Greater Napanee is confronted with drugs and Highway Traffic Act.

Detective officers Lennox and Addington noted that a vehicle did not display the license plates properly and made a traffic stop on Water Street on Friday, January 31.

An investigation showed that the 40-year-old driver of the vehicle was currently suspended and that a plate mounted on the vehicle was not approved for use on the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and found during the search to be in possession of a part of a guided energy weapon and in possession of prescription drugs that had not been prescribed.

Crystal Lynn Laraby is accused of owning a forbidden device, owning a forbidden device in violation of an injunction, a two-count violation of a recognition, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

Laraby will appear at the court of Napanee later this month.

.