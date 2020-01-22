Drive slower

Photo: Andrew P CollinsTruck Yes, the trucks are good!

Hello, this is Andrew’s grandmother posting from his account. I want all the hooligans you inspire to cool it down at speed. Joke! Actually, I am with a thesis about slow driving that only vaguely advocates safety. Let me finish

I used the recent long weekend – thanks again, Dr. King – to run to Baja for some casual wheeling and taco tastings. The only difference between this expedition and the dozens of others I did on the Mexican peninsula was that I was not alien this time. Solo. Only me, my wife and our 1998 Mitsubishi Montero.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

To avoid a 127-hour scenario, we followed the familiar paths, submitted a route plan to some people at home, and charged the battery on our satellite tracker and the emergency signal. (In this context, I will review my new, refurbished Garmin InReach SE + after another trip next month.)

We also kept our speed on a walk where we ran all-wheel drive in the high performance range just above idle speeds when we weren’t on the main road to do double nickel on the Baja Carretera Transpeninsular.

However, the main street is not very fun. You have to leave the tourist card to see the good shit.

For this purpose: The rocky, winding road south of Santo Tomás is often part of the Baja 1000 race track. I drove it in a couple of different high-performance off-road vehicles at highway speed. On certain sections of the Ford Raptor, officially known as Rancho Embarcadero, an active Ford Raptor could hang comfortably with a slightly competent person behind the wheel north of 100 km / h.

My Montero, 180,000 miles and 22 years of abuse, communicated like 20 miles an hour through his groans and rattles that he would really appreciate.

But, you know what? I had a better time playing at a casual pace with the windows down, music, and a cool drink in my hand than ever knocking a steering wheel or sitting in the right seat and shouting turns on which my life depends. (When navigating a desert race, confusing left and right can have serious consequences.)

Without a high exhaust scream we could actually hear birds. We greeted cows. And the endless green of the lush, beautiful valley, whose name I don’t even know, was deeply soothing.

We also didn’t break anything or burst a tire, which meant that we actually made it to the beach on time for sunset instead of standing around while someone was doing repairs on the trail.

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Therefore I drive slowly for reasons of necessity. I can only afford modest equipment and I don’t want to break it. Everyone will tell you that gently crossing obstacles is the best way to extend the life of hardware.

For safety reasons I also drive slowly. Lower speeds mean faster stopping, and on this last trip alone, no fewer than four people sprinted across the freeway (highway) in front of my truck on different occasions.

And of course I drive slowly because I know damn well how bad it is to crash.

But now that I am forced by all of these factors to relax and take it easy, the need for speed that used to be such a loud devil on my shoulder is no longer so active.

Take a deep breath, enjoy the sights, take your time and smell the tortillas. Low-speed off-road adventures are safer and cheaper than your best Robby Gordon impression. And frankly, it’s still a really good time. More fun indeed if you ask me. You’ve heard of the tortise and the rabbit, haven’t you?