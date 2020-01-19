Drive me to the moon in one of these moon cars

What if a car but on the moon?
Lexus and Toyota designers have gone beyond the world to develop concept ideas for exceptional journeys. But instead of a fully electric, autonomous vehicle with drone helpers like the LF-30 concept car, which was released in 2019, the design team developed moon cars.
Lexus calls it “lunar mobility concepts”, but let’s be honest: these ideas serve to drive around the moon like a boss. Seven spacecraft concepts were designed and a selected design was featured in the Document Journal, an art and culture magazine.
The selection? A concept called “Zero Gravity” that looks like a futuristic motorcycle that can handle the bumps of the lunar surface quickly and easily up to 300 km / h.
“Zero Gravity” for quite a ride.
Other ideas from Lexus’ design studio ED ^ 2 include glass tubes, a jumping moon roll, a large-wheeled “cruiser” that turns into a drone, a seat in a glass bubble, and a six-wheeled rover with separate living space.
Look here:
This idea turns into a drone.
Big wheels for the moon.
Roll through space.
Relax in a glass cockpit.
Someone going to the moon?
