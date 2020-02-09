Drew Lock excelled in two crucial areas for Broncos as a rookie

Drew Lock was on fire in the red zone and on third downs. Credit: Kirby Lee, US TODAY Sports.

The hope is as big as Long’s Peak in Colorado that Drew Lock will be the Broncos’ answer to the quarterback. And there is a reason for all the optimism.

After struggling a 0-4 start, Lock took over with the team sunk at 3-8 overall. But the Denver Broncos went 4-1 with the cheerful enthusiast on quarterback. The context is important, and the Broncos won not only because of Lock – the defense found its way to the end – but the youthful QB was certainly an important element for winning.

And now that all the numbers are out of season, we can see exactly how Lock had a positive influence on winning.

According to Pro Football Focus, his third pass of 117.0 was almost 30 points better than the NFL average (87.2). Moreover, Lock’s figure on those all-important third downs last season was fourth best in the NFL.

It is no secret for Broncos fans that their team has been struggling offensively since 2014. Yes, including the winning season of the Super Bowl 50, when the defense led the team to a championship. And on those third downs, the Broncos were 25th best in 2015, then 31st, 15th, 28th and finally 30th in the NFL with a conversion rate of 31.7 in 2019.

Persistent drivers are crucial in the NFL, even if your team is built to be defense-first, as the Broncos are. If the defense goes out and makes a stop, or even limits an opponent to a field goal, it is imperative that the attack wins at least one first on the subsequent disc. This allows the defense to rest and if they are lucky, the attack can also find a way to score points.

That is where Lock radiates hope.

Not only was his caliper classification better than the NFL average on third downs, but the Broncos attack was able to convert with him 41 percent of the time at QB. That would put Denver in 14th place if they could last an entire season.

In their QB Annual, PFF goes even further in depth for 35 starting quarterbacks last season, including Lock. When it came to getting a first down, which Broncos receiver would you think he was his go-to guy?

If you said Jeff Heuerman, you are right! The tight end caught all four of his goals and each of them moved the chains to Denver. The surprises keep coming, because Tim Patrick (5-of-7 goals) was the second most consistent receiver for the Broncos on the third downs.

And when teams can convert to third downs more often, they can also score more points. The Broncos averaged only 15.9 points per pre-Lock game, but that number jumped to 21.4 with the new QB.

Part of it has to do with his bravery in the red zone, which is especially exciting for fans considering his inexperience. Lock apparently went out and had fun every week. He treated the NFL like it was the schoolyard, running and shooting, and it worked for him.

That carefree style helped him 18-of-27 in the red zone last year (66.7 percent) with five touchdowns and one interception (in the loss for Kansas City). Interestingly, five Broncos recipients – all free players – captured 100 percent of their goals in the red zone. But the stars Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant were only 4-of-11 combined (36.4 percent) within the 20-yard line.

So the budding superstar Sutton and the fantastic Fant at least know where to work this season. And those lower completion rates are probably also a product of defenses that expect Lock to focus on one of those two, because they were clearly the team’s best recipients last season.

The fact that Lock already excelled in third downs and in the red zone must be exciting news for Broncos fans. And imagine what he can do with an improved reception corps and a better attack line. Lock enjoyed a better than average 105.3 pair if he was kept clean, but that fell to 58.4 (31st) when he was under pressure.

And now that Denver has found its quarterback for at least the short term, it’s interesting to see how they build around him from this low season, with around $ 80 million in cap space to spend and 12 draft picks to use.