Dressed dressed as a grim reaper to visit Florida beaches has reopened

While the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, some U.S. states have decided to reopen as soon as … well, today. Georgia was the first to ease the restrictions, with businesses such as gyms and salon opening on Friday. Michigan will be next, following protests from residents.

Opening concerns to some citizens, medical professionals, and elected officials, but a Florida man is dedicated to doing his best to flatten the curve. Lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder said he will be touring the state beaches on May 1 to remind fellow Floridians to stay home.

This is not the first time Uhlfelder has expressed his concern for Florida beaches. Last year, he argued with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who has a beach home in Florida. Huckabee wanted to privatize some beaches and Uhlfelder, a public beach advocate, took to Twitter to say Huckabee’s secret code of service code should be “beach thieves.” Huckabee filed a complaint against the lawyer and while the complaint did not go anywhere, the tiff garner Uhfelder more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

In addition to starting the Make My Day PAC to raise money to defeat politicians Uhfelder is calling for bad actors – such as the Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others – the lawyer continues to fight for beach safety. In March, he donated a hazmat suit to emphasize the importance of social travel. He said on Twitter, “The Governor of Florida doesn’t care if people die. I do.”

Uhlfelder isn’t doing it to make a point, either. He is using his “grim reaper tour” to raise money for Democrats running for federal office this year.

As part of this campaign we are raising money for Democrats running for federal office by 2020. We have raised $ 8,000 toward our goal of $ 20,000. Help us throw the Republicans into office. We’re looking for 600 more patriots to chip in at $ 20.20 here: https://t.co/LS825Te90D

– Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 25, 2020

The campaign has a $ 20,000 goal and according to Business Insider, has raised over $ 5,000.

