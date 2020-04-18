Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS Free Download
Presentation of Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS PC Game 2020
Technical specifications of this version.
Game version: initial version
Interface language: English
Audio language: English
Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders
Game file name: Dreamscaper_Prologue_Supporters_Edition_DARKSiDERS.iso
Game download size: 2.7 GB
DreamScaper Prologue Review
Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS System Requirements
Before you start Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS Free Download, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows 7 64 bit
* Processor: Intel Core i3
* Memory: 2 GB RAM
* Graphics: GeForce GT 640
* DirectX: Version 10
* Storage: 3 GB of available space
* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and an operating system
Recommended:
* OS: Windows 10 64 bit
* Processor: Intel Core i5
* Memory: 4 GB RAM
* Graphics: GeForce GTX 970
* DirectX: Version 10
* Storage: 3 GB of available space
* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and an operating system
Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS Free Download
Click the button below to start Dreamscaper Prologue Supporters Edition DARKSiDERS. It is a complete and complete game. Download and start playing. We have provided a direct link for the full game setup.