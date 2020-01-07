Dreams User creates an amazingly realistic breakfast in the game. Check it out here

Loading...

Dreams is the latest game from legendary developer Media Molecule and is all about creativity. Users can create some amazing projects, games, and art display cases that will impress the gaming community.

The newest piece that is gaining momentum is this hyper-realistic breakfast, prepared with the game’s tools. The Twitter user @Johnee_B showed his epic “Full Beech Breakfast”. The picture shows eggs, beans, toast, sausages and so much more detail that you might forget that of a video game and not an actual photo of a diner.

Check out the super realistic breakfast from Dreams below:

Dreams has just been awarded gold in similar news. For those of you who are unaware of achieving gold funds, it is a term used when the game is over. Your title is now ready to be printed and packaged with discs.

The game is currently an exclusive PlayStation 4 and it is slated to launch on February 14, 2020. However, since we are close to launching the PlayStation 5, we are wondering if there are potential updates for the new console and hardware target or if there will be restrictions on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. The full article with the release date of Dreams can be found here!

Dreams will be officially released for the PS4 on February 14, 2020. Are you excited to get into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter