Dreams User created PS1 version of The Last of Us Part 2, see here

Media Molecule’s newest game, Dreams, is one for the books as it offers players a lot of tools to create their own unique titles. YouTuber user Bearly Regal did just that today.

As you can see from the title, Bearly Regal created the second part of Last of Us in the Dreams universe. As you know, in Dreams, users can create their own games by creating the game mechanisms, graphics, and sound design. Bearly Regal has brought Last of Us Part 2 to life as if it were released on PS1.

As you can see from the six-minute video below, the game is very similar to the PS1 titles. The polygon-based graphics, the chunky movements and the outdated sound design let the players go back to the 2000s. This is another excellent creation by a Dreams user. Make sure you give her a watch!

Check out the epic PS1-inspired gameplay from Last of Us Part 2:

In related news, Media Molecule held its first annual IMPY awards for dreams. There are a number of categories and winners that you can filter by categories such as the most helpful dreamer, the best character design, the best graphics and much more! If you want to see who won, read the full post here!

Dreams will be officially released for the PS4 on February 14, 2020. Are you excited about the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube