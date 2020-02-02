“Dreams come true:” Demi Lovato rocked the national anthem on Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – Demi Lovato is again in the spotlight.

The platinum-selling artist delivered a powerful reproduction of the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Grammy-winning gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who performed ‘America the Beautiful’, preceded Lovato.

A week before the sporting event, Lovato debuted her new single “Anyone” with a cracking performance at the Grammy Awards.

The song contains lyrics that touch her past struggles with substance abuse and loneliness, about which Lovato has been frank. She was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose.

Sober, Lovato shared her excitement about being selected to play in the Super Bowl in tweet, just hours before she entered the field. The singer shared a message from 2010 in which she had written: “One day I sing the national anthem in a super bowl. No day.”

“Stealing this from @scooterbraun,” she wrote in the photo caption of the tweet. “Dreams come true.”

